Marnie Schulenburg Tribute Scheduled

Alan Locher will host a special edition of his YouTube show, The Locher Room, in tribute to the late Marnie Schulenberg (ex-Allison, AS THE WORLD TURNS) on Thursday, May 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Scheduled to join are Schulenberg’s husband, Zack Robidas, her father, John Schulenberg, Bonnie Dennison (ex-Daisy, GUIDING LIGHT) and former WORLD TURNS castmates Tala Ashe (ex-Ameera) Eric William Morris (ex-Matt) and Jake Silbermann (ex-Noah). The live interview can be viewed here.