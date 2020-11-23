Mark Lawson Addresses His GH Exit

Mark Lawson (Brody) posted a video on Instagram addressing his exit from GH. “Actors know this moment is bittersweet,” he wrote. “Job well done, but leaving a set full of like-minded, inspired people. Playing Dustin was a joy. Every day on set was a gift, as were @emmerylan @kirstenstorms @briana.lane @thedominator1979 @wes_ramsey @locicero_lisa @mauricebenard @bfordanderson. Thank you @generalhospitalabc . Honored to be part of television history not only on this show, but to be among the first actors back to work in town post-Covid. The set always felt safe, and I was proud to be in front of the camera in such a strange time. Thank you for everything. Stay soapy. #anactorslife #anactortrains #staysoapy #soapopera #soapactor.”