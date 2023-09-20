Mark Grossman On Mom’s Y&R Cameo

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) shared on social media that his mother, Patricia Grossman, will be making a guest appearance on an upcoming episode. A few short videos posted on the actor’s Instagram account show Mom taking direction from a crew member on the set of Crimson Lights and then sitting in a booth as the background to a conversation between Michael Damian (Danny) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), to which Grossman touted, “Crushing it!” Look for Mrs. Grossman’s daytime debut on October 24.