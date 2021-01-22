Mark Consuelos Dishes About AMC Reboot

On today’s episode of THE TALK, Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) dished about the prime-time reboot of AMC that he’s working on with wife Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley). “Man, you know, ALL MY CHILDREN was such a big part of my life and my wife’s life, and you know, I met my wife there, obviously, had kids and became a young man on that show,” he said. “We got the opportunity to, uh, reboot the prime time version and the idea was brought to us and we’re so excited. Of all the things that we’ve ever announced that we’re going to do this is one of the most, the biggest responses we’ve gotten from our fans, they’re so excited. It’s been a big piece of TV that’s been missing for such a long time and we’re going to bring it back and I’m excited about it.” As far as who we can expect to see, Consuelos demurred, “I think those decisions are way above my pay scale but I know they’re going to bring back some fan favorites and it will take place in Pine Valley and I’m really, really excited.”