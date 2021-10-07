Mark Consuelos Departs RIVERDALE

Last night’s episode of RIVERDALE marked the last appearance of Mark Consuelos (Hiram; ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) as a series regular after four seasons. “First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity,” Consuelos told Deadline about his run on series. “Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the ‘Riverdale’ fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”