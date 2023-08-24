Louise Sorel Back To DAYS!

Louise Sorel is slated to return to DAYS in the iconic role of Vivian Alamain, People confirms. The actress, who created the role in 1992, will be back as part of the funeral farewell to Victor Kiriakis, played by the late John Aniston, and she will first air on September 8. Sorel originally exited DAYS in 2000, and reprised Vivian from 2009-11 and 2017-18; she was last seen on screen in the role in 2020, but her voice was heard in a phone call that aired earlier this year. Read the full story here.

