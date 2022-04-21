Lisa Brown Tribute Scheduled

Alan Locher will be hosting a tribute to the late Lisa Brown (ex-Iva, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) with some of her friends and former castmates. Participating in the live tribute are WORLD TURNS’s Martha Byrne (ex-Lily), William Fichtner (ex-Josh) and Anne Sayre (ex-Mitzi) and GUIDING LIGHT’s Maeve Kinkead (ex-Vanessa) and John Wesley Shipp (ex-Kelly). The celebration of Lisa’s life will take place on Friday, April 29 at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed live here.