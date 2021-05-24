Lindsay Lohan Books Christmas Movie With Y&R Connection

Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli, ANOTHER WORLD) will make her return to acting in an upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com, reports variety.com exclusively. The site reports that Lohan will play a spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” The movie was written by Y&R alum Michael Damian (ex-Danny), his wife, Janeen Damian, who will also direct, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. The Damians have had success with their holiday flicks, including 2020’s THE CHRISTMAS WALTZ for Hallmark, which starred Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN).