Netflix Or Amazon Prime? “Netflix. SCHITT’S CREEK is on Netflix and I watch that religiously.”

Romantic Comedy Or Action Flick? “Romantic comedy. I’m a hopeless romantic.”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “I have to say Jimmy Kimmel. He has funny segments.”

Hip-hop Or Rock And Roll? “Hip-hop. I love hip-hop and R&B; that’s more my style.”

Baseball Or Basketball? “Neither. I’m not a sports watcher.”

Instagram Or Twitter? “Instagram. I love taking pictures.”

Wine Or Beer? “Wine all the way.”

Book Or Magazine? “Book. I love a good fiction novel.”

Save Or Splurge? “I wish I could say save, but I’d have to say splurge, usually on clothes I don’t need.”

Pool Or Ocean? “Ocean.”

Crossword Puzzle Or Board Game? “Board games because you can play them with a bunch of people.”

Plan Ahead Or Be Spontaneous? “Plan ahead. I’m a Virgo. I’m super-organized.”

AMERICAN IDOL Or THE VOICE? “THE VOICE. I like the concept better.”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “I have been becoming an early bird because my bedroom gets light early.”

Cat Or Dog? “Dog, because I grew up with dogs.”

New Or Vintage? “Vintage, always. So much more fun.”

Homemade Or Store-bought? “Homemade, also so much more fun.”

Cook Or Order In? “Cook. I love cooking and baking things.”

Salty Or Sweet? “Sweet. I have a sweet tooth.”

Mild Or Spicy? “Mild. I cannot| handle spice, unfortunately.”

Music Or Podcast? “Music. I love blasting music in my car.”

