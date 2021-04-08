Netflix Or Amazon Prime? “Netflix. SCHITT’S CREEK is on Netflix and I watch that religiously.”
Romantic Comedy Or Action Flick? “Romantic comedy. I’m a hopeless romantic.”
Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “I have to say Jimmy Kimmel. He has funny segments.”
Hip-hop Or Rock And Roll? “Hip-hop. I love hip-hop and R&B; that’s more my style.”
Baseball Or Basketball? “Neither. I’m not a sports watcher.”
Instagram Or Twitter? “Instagram. I love taking pictures.”
Wine Or Beer? “Wine all the way.”
Book Or Magazine? “Book. I love a good fiction novel.”
Save Or Splurge? “I wish I could say save, but I’d have to say splurge, usually on clothes I don’t need.”
Pool Or Ocean? “Ocean.”
Crossword Puzzle Or Board Game? “Board games because you can play them with a bunch of people.”
Plan Ahead Or Be Spontaneous? “Plan ahead. I’m a Virgo. I’m super-organized.”
AMERICAN IDOL Or THE VOICE? “THE VOICE. I like the concept better.”
Early Bird Or Night Owl? “I have been becoming an early bird because my bedroom gets light early.”
Cat Or Dog? “Dog, because I grew up with dogs.”
New Or Vintage? “Vintage, always. So much more fun.”
Homemade Or Store-bought? “Homemade, also so much more fun.”
Cook Or Order In? “Cook. I love cooking and baking things.”
Salty Or Sweet? “Sweet. I have a sweet tooth.”
Mild Or Spicy? “Mild. I cannot| handle spice, unfortunately.”
Music Or Podcast? “Music. I love blasting music in my car.”