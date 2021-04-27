4:45 a.m: Today was a very early day. I woke up before the sun even did and made a cup of coffee while getting ready for work.

5:25 a.m: Arrived at work and went in to get Covid tested, which involves a swab going up my nose for a few seconds.

5:30 a.m.: As soon as testing is done, I go right to my dressing room to wait until I’m cleared as Covid-negative.

5:45 a.m.: I usually do a yoga flow to stretch out my body and sometimes take a short nap if my call time is this early.

7:25 a.m.: Got my negative test result and went to my wardrobe fitting, where I spend about 10 minutes helping choose Allie’s outfit for the day.

7:45 a.m.: After an outfit is picked out, I head to hair and makeup to hang out with my faves, Natalie (my makeup artist) and Dani (who does my hair), while they make me look camera-ready.

8:30 a.m.: After I finish up hair and makeup, I usually run lines with my scene partner. Due to Covid precautions, we can’t leave our dressing rooms, so we usually FaceTime to run scenes or just virtually hang out.

8:45 a.m.: Time to head up to set! Today I worked with one of my closest friends, Victoria Konefal [Ciara], which was so fun because me and V haven’t had scenes with each other in almost a year.

9:30 a.m.: We were in the first set of scenes, which took about a half hour or so. We finished pretty early, changed back into our comfy clothes and headed out.

10:00 a.m.: So, if I’m not at work, you can probably find me hanging out with Victoria. After our scenes together that morning, we went out to breakfast. Early call times mean lots of coffee for the rest of the day.

11:30 a.m.: After breakfast, we decided to hit some vintage shops and search for some furniture for my new place. I recently moved, and a lot of my days since have been spent looking for new decor items.

3:30 p.m: After a long day of hanging out outside and going into different stores, we went to our favorite spot in L.A., which is called Yoga-urt. It’s vegan fro-yo and if you live in L.A., it is a must.

4:30 p.m.: Got home from hanging out with Victoria and decided to go to the gym for a little. I did some cardio and abs and called it a day.

6:00 p.m.: Self-care is very important to me, especially after an early call time, followed by a day of being out and about. After the gym, I took a long shower, did my skin care and put on some sweats.

6:30 p.m.: I try to read at least one book a month, so I usually set aside time every day to read for a little, which is another way I practice self-care. Right now, I’m reading The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller and 10/10 recommend. I can’t put it down!

7:45 p.m.: Made dinner for myself! I had some brown rice pasta with spinach and tomatoes, which is one of my go-to easy, quick meals. I usually make it once a week.

8:30 p.m.: I cleaned up from dinner and did any extra dishes I had in my sink.

9:00 p.m.: After dinner, I’m usually exhausted from my day and just want to lay on my couch for the rest of the night. So, I put on whatever show I’m currently bingeing (right now it’s DYNASTY) and relax.

11:00 p.m.: After a few hours of chilling, I go brush my teeth, throw on pajamas and head to bed. I usually scroll on my phone for a bit before I fall asleep (bad habit, oops) and eventually pass out to FRIENDS playing in the background.

