Linda Dano Joins DAYS As Vivian

Linda Dano (ex-Felicia, ANOTHER WORLD et al) has been tapped to play Vivian on DAYS, and is already filming at the NBC studio. Robin Strasser (ex-Dorian, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al), who also stepped in to the role created by Louise Sorel, cheered the casting on Twitter, noting, “BELOVED Soap Diva #LindaDano who joined up with beloved #AlisonSweeney in 2018 will in 2021 be joining the cast of beloved long running #DaysOfOurLives as the new VIVIAN. Linda has timeless energy-pizzazz-& marketing skills in addition to her acting sizzle.” Look for Dano to first air in early 2021.