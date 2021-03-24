Lauren Graham Reminisces About AMC Role

On LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, Lauren Graham chatted with Ryan Seacrest and guest co-host Ali Wentworth about her television debut playing Erica’s (Susan Lucci) assistant on ALL MY CHILDREN. “It was my first real speaking role and I forgot my script at home,” Graham recalled. “I also remember that Susan Lucci, at five in the morning, was, like, impeccable — beautiful hair and makeup. I don’t know; the whole thing blew my mind!” Check out the throwback AMC footage and the interview here.