Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine) is thrilled that her longtime co-star and real-life bestie, Tricia Cast, is coming back to play Nina. The co-stars, who first started working together in 1986, posed for a shot that Bell posted to social media. “Couldn’t be more excited to announce this! NINA IS BACK! Yay! Nothing like @triciacast being a sight for sore eyes!” Bell wrote.