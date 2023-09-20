Lamon Archey Welcomes Baby Girl

Lamon Archey (ex-Eli, DAYS) revealed on social media that he and wife, Krissy Terry, have welcomed a baby girl, Kennedy. The couple got engaged in January, 2023, then tied the knot on March 25. Terry posted, “My princess. Kennedy Archey. You are my everything. I pray I am everything you want me to be in a mama. I never thought I’d love so deeply the way I love you, baby-cakes. I’ll forever be your guide, protector, and nurturer.” His DAYS stars quickly congratulated the actor. “my goodness. Doll baby! Congratulations!” posted Stephen Nichols (Steve). “Congrats to your beautiful family! 💞” added Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe). Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope) trilled, “Oh my goshhhhh Lamon 😍Congratulations to you and your Beautiful family ! Xo” Raven Bowens (Chanel) enthused, “Omg stoooooppppop.” The actor has three other children — Machiah, 21; Caden, 14; and Gaia, 11. For photos of his adorable newborn, click here, and congratulations to the happy family!