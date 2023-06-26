Lamon Archey On His Return To DAYS

With Abe mysteriously kidnapped, the timing was perfect for Lamon Archey’s return to DAYS as Eli Grant. “Being that Eli is an FBI agent and a former Salem PD officer, he feels it wouldn’t be right to stick around Washington, D.C.,” says Archey. “Also, that’s his father-in-law. Eli has some free time, so he figures, ‘Why not come back to Salem and do whatever he can to help out?’ ”

The gig will keep the character in town “for about a month or so,” notes Archey. “Working-wise, I never really know when it’s going to be on TV, but I know I was there [filming] for a couple of weeks.”

The stint came about via a call from DAYS’s casting director, Marnie Saitta. “She contacted my manager and asked if I was free to come in and help out with the storyline they had going on,” recounts Archie, noting that it was an easy yes on his part. “I didn’t have anything going on at the time.

His prime-time show, ALL AMERICAN, had wrapped. “It did get picked up for season six, but because of the writers’ strike and everything that’s going on right now, it’s kind of all up in the air when production will start again,” shares Archey, admitting there’s no definitive word if he’ll be back for the next season. “Every season you never know. I stopped season two and didn’t know if if I’d be back for season three, then I finished season four and didn’t know if I’d be back for season five … I never find out until they give me a call and say, ‘Hey, we want to bring your character back.’ I’ve been there since the end of season two, and we’re going into season six, so I certainly have a positive outlook.”

In the interim, Archey enjoyed a few “fun” weeks in Salem. “It’s always good to be back and see some of the people that I spent so much time working with day in and day out. It’s never a bad time being back there with my DAYS peeps.”

While revisiting his daytime home, Archey got to interact with the usual suspects. “I got to work with Susan [Seaforth Hayes, Julie] and Bill Hayes [Doug]. I can never say enough great things about them. It’s a pleasure to work with them any chance I get,” says the actor, noting that he’ll “email the pair occasionally just to check in with them.

“Of course, I have scenes with the wonderful Jackée [Harry, Paulina] as well,” the actor continues. “And I got to work with Galen [Gering, Rafe] and had some scenes for the first time with Elia [Cantu, Jada]. You’re definitely going to see us doing police work. Any way Eli can help out with the investigation he will. He’ll also give his two cents on the attraction he sees between Jada and Rafe.”

As for Eli’s wife, Lani, and their twins, Jules and Carver, they’re mentioned, too. “I think Eli left the twins back in Washington, D.C. with his mom,” says Archey. “And if I remember correctly, Eli says that Lani’s due for parole and might be out of jail for Christmas. So he gets to deliver some good news about Lani for sure.”

Archey’s own love life has been on a high since his last time on DAYS. “I got married to my wonderful wife, Kristen,” he says, revealing that they met when he tore his rotator cuff and she helped with his physical therapy. “It’s been great. This is the first time I’ve been married. It’s new, it’s wonderful, and I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Meanwhile, Archey’s kids “are doing wonderful,” too. “My son is getting ready to graduate middle school, and my daughter is getting ready to graduate elementary school,” notes the actor.

On the work front, Archey recently got back from Florida, where he shot a web series pilot. “It’s called THERAPY SESS and revolves around a newly broken up woman,” explains Archey. “She meets a news guy at a bar. That’s the introduction to my character, Grady. Other than that everything is kind of on freeze right now with the writers’ strike. I’ve been out there a few times to protest with them and show my support. I’m definitely hoping that the two sides can come to an agreement, and that we can push forward and have everything on the up and up.

“I’m on a mission to make something happen in prime-time and film,” he continues. “That’s always been the goal. I’m still riding that wave, so we’ll see what happens. But if I’m available and DAYS calls, I’m always up to find out what the storyline is about, see if it’s something that’s of interest to me, and come back for a visit.”