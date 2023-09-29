Kristen Alderson Announces Pregnancy

Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) and her fiancé, Taylor Crousore, announced they are expecting a baby girl in January. The pair shared the news on Twitch, at the 2 hour and 40 minute mark, and included video footage of Alderson first finding out that she is pregnant. In that clip, she said, “Yesterday I took a test and it was a faint line, that I was positive for pregnancy. And uh I didn’t really believe it 100% because it was a faint line and they said the test could be faulty so I got another test tonight. I just got home from work. It’s midnight. I just had hysterical crying scenes, so I look AH-MAZE, filming my first movie and I could find out right now. So I think it is ready. It will say yes or no. Ok. And she is…pregnant.” The pair also streamed videos of Alderson telling her friends and family, including Nic Robuck (ex-James, OLTL), Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, OLTL), Robert Adamson (ex-Noah, Y&R) and Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon, GH). Congratulations to the happy couple!