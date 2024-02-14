Kim Zimmer And Jake Weary Visit THE LOCHER ROOM

Legendary soap vet Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva, GUIDING LIGHT; ex-Echo, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) and her son, actor Jake Weary (ex-Luke, AS THE WORLD TURNS), will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Thursday, February 15 at 12:30 p.m. EST / 9:30 a.m. PST, to discuss their new film, Bleeding Love, which opens in theaters (and will be available to stream on demand) on Friday, February 16.

To view the livestream conversation, click here.

Bleeding Love stars Ewan McGregor and his daughter Clara McGregor, and was written by Ruby Caster from an original story by Caster, Clara McGregor, and Vera Bulder (Jake Weary’s wife), who also stars in the film alongside her husband and mother-in-law.

The story centers around a father (played by Ewan) who secretly drives his estranged daughter (played by Clara) to rehab after she overdoses, aware that she has inherited his addiction problems, and after he has started a new family elsewhere.