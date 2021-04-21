Kiara Barnes Exits B&B For Prime-Time Role

Kiara Barnes (Zoe, B&B) has been cast in the Fox reboot of FANTASTY ISLAND and will be wrapping up her run on B&B, reports deadline.com exclusively. According to the release, Barnes will play the warm and wise Ruby Okoro, a young woman with an old soul. She arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness, but Roarke and the island give her a new lease on life. For the full story, click here. Barnes weighed in on the news on social media. “Soooo…the cat is officially out of the bag! I’m so excited to be joining the cast for FANTASY ISLAND on FOX!!! I’m so grateful for everyone who made this possible. Dreams really do come true. Continue to believe, and you will receive Cheers to a new adventure!”