Kathryn Hays Tribute Scheduled

Alan Locher will welcome former castmates of Kathryn Hays (ex-Kim, AS THE WORLD TURNS) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room, for a tribute to the late actress. Taking part in the live interview will be Claire Beckman (ex-Sabrina), Larry Bryggman (ex-Larry), Eileen Fulton (ex-Lisa), Don Hastings (ex-Bob), Mary Ellen Stuart (ex-Frannie) as well as Hays’s daughter, Sherri Mancusi, on Thursday, November 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET. To watch the interview at that time, click here.