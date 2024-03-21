Kate Mansi Reveals Her Not-So-Secret GENERAL HOSPITAL Crush

When Kate Mansi assumed the role of GH’s Kristina last year, she hit it off right away with Dominic Zamprogna (Dante). “Oh, my God, do we love him or what?” she begins. “First of all, everyone in my life — including my boyfriend — knows that I have a show crush on Dominic Zamprogna. He’s the greatest! I tell him every day. He’s got this, for me, very familiar, Italian energy that I just find so great and he’s so super-talented. We joke all the time, like, ‘Damn, too bad you’re my brother!’ And I’ll look over at him with Kelly Monaco [Sam, Zamprogna’s Port Charles love interest] and I’ll be like, ‘But….’ And he’s like, ‘Kate, no! [Our characters are related by] blood. It doesn’t work that way.’ So, we totally tease each other all the time. But I will say, chemistry is such a funny thing. Yes, Dom is obviously a talented, attractive man, but the first time I met him, it was like, ‘Boom!’ — as soon as we started talking, I felt like I’d known him for a long time. Dom’s a babe, like a bona fide, old-school babe. He’s like a ’90s hunk that belongs in Tiger Beat magazine that I would have had on my wall. And while it is a long-running joke on set that I have a show crush on him, we really do have such a great relationship and rapport together and that’s why I love him so much. He feels like family.” And no, this doesn’t mean that Monaco is made to feel like a third wheel when the trio is in scenes together. “Kelly’s in on it, too!” Mansi assures. “Kelly and I bust his balls all the time. Kelly and I are very, very close and Kelly felt like family to me when I first met her, as well. The three of us are always joking around — in a way, it’s like all three of us have show crushes on each other [laughs]! We just have this great, crush-y energy that’s buzzy and fun, the three of us.”