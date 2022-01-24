Julian McMahon Exits FBI: MOST WANTED

Julian McMahon (ex-Ian, ANOTHER WORLD) has announced his departure from FBI: MOST WANTED. The actor, who plays the series lead, Jess, will depart the series on March 8. The actor has been with the show since the it debuted in 2020. The actor released a statement to deadline.com, which reported his departure exclusively, stating, “Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix. These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show. I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with [executive producers] Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”