Jordi Vilasuso Out At Y&R

As reported exclusively in the new issue of Digest, Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) is out at Y&R. In a statement to the magazine, he said, “Playing Rey Rosales on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS for the past 4 years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor…. Thank you to Josh Griffith [head writer/co-executive producer], who gave me the opportunity to sink my teeth into storylines that were some of the highlights of my career in this genre. Thank you to Sharon Case [Sharon] and the rest of the cast for their craft, support, and professionalism … The show has been number one and continues to be because of the incredible work ethic and passion from its leadership, cast, production, and crew. I will miss it, remember it fondly, and look forward to what the next chapter will be!” On Instagram, he added, “Playing Rey Rosales and being part of the Rosales family was a beautiful chapter in my career. I was proud to represent my culture on daytimes #1 drama and work with an incredible cast and crew that I will miss dearly. Thank you @youngandrestlesscbs for always welcoming me and giving me the opportunity to tell stories that impacted millions. As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you’re interested in hearing a little more about my story, check out our podcast, @makingitwork where @kaitlinvilasuso and share some more details of my exit and dig into embracing change!🙏❤️💪”