Join Vincent Irizarry In THE LOCHER ROOM

Vincent Irizarry will sit down for a one-on-one interview with Alan Locher live in The Locher Room on Thursday, November 30th at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PDT. The actor made his daytime debut as Brandon “Lujack” Luvonaczek on GUIDING LIGHT in 1983, receiving his first Daytime Emmy nomination for the role in 1985. He went on to play Dr. Scott Clark on SANTA BARBARA, Lujack’s twin, Nick McHenry, on GL, Dr. David Hayward on ALL MY CHILDREN, David Chow on Y&R, and Deimos Kiriakis on DAYS (for which he received another Daytime Emmy nomination). He won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work as AMC’s David in 2009. To view the conversation, click here.