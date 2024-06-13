Join Soap Vet Ricky Paull Goldin In The Locher Room

Ricky Paull Goldin — well-known to soap fans for his runs on All My Children, Another World, Bold and Beautiful, Guiding Light and Young and Restless — will join host Alan Locher live in The Locher Room on Friday, June 14 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT to look back at his incredible career in daytime and, in honor of Father’s Day, reflect on his most important role to date: dad to his two children, sons Kai, 13, and Rio, who turns 7 this month, who he shares with longtime partner Gretta Monahan.

The actor made his Broadway debut at the age of 15, and landed his first role on daytime in 1990, when AW hired him as Dean Frame, the rebellious but soft-hearted rocker and cousin of Frankie Frame (Alice Barrett) who stole the heart of Jenna Norris (Alla Korot). He exited the show in 1993, but made short-term guest appearances from 1994-95 and in 1998.

Next on his daytime roster was Y&R, where he played Victoria’s (then-Heather Tom) stalker/kidnapper, Gary Dawson, from 1999-2000.

In 2001, Goldin returned to the East Coast soap fold to play Gus Aitoro on GL. The charming Gus enjoyed romances with Harley (Beth Ehlers) and Natalia (Jessica Leccia) and was revealed to be the biological son of Alan Spaulding (Ron Raines) before his demise in 2008, when Goldin opted to exit.

The actor soon jumped over to AMC, where he was tapped to play a recast Jake Martin, son of Joe (Ray MacDonnell) and Ruth (Lee Meriwether), who found his happily-ever-after with Amanda (Chrishelle Stause). Goldin remained with GL until its cancellation in 2011.

His last daytime appearance was in 2013, when he did a three-episode run on B&B as Jesse Graves, Maya’s (Karla Mosley) ex.

In addition to acting, Goldin has enjoyed a prolific career as a television producer.

