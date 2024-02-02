Join Soap Faves James And Kassie DePaiva In THE LOCHER ROOM

Real-life husband-and-wife duo Kassie and James DePaiva will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Friday, February 2 at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST.

James is best known for his role as Max Holden on ONE LIFE TO LIVE, which kicked off in 1987, and also appeared on GH as Dr. Bensch. Kassie played GUIDING LIGHT’s Chelsea before joining OLTL as Blair in 1993 and stayed with the show through its finale in 2012, reprising Blair on the series’ short-lived online reboot in 2013 as well as on GH (2012, 2023). She also played DAYS’s Eve from 2014-2020 and in 2023. The couple met on OLTL and wed on May 31, 1996.

To participate in the livestream event, click here.