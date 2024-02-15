Join Laurence Lau (ex-Greg, ALL MY CHILDREN) in THE LOCHER ROOM

Laurence Lau, who as ALL MY CHILDREN’s Greg was one half of the Greg/Jenny supercoupling opposite Kim Delaney, will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER room on Friday, February 16th at 3pm EST / 12 pm PST.

Before joining the AMC ranks in 1981, Lau appeared on prime-time classics such as HAPPY DAYS, EIGHT IS ENOUGH and THE WALTONS. His portrayal of Greg made him a fan favorite, and viewers flocked to their TVs to watch the wedding of Greg and Jenny, which aired 40 years ago this week.

After leaving Pine Valley, Lau assumed the role of Jamie Frame on ANOTHER WORLD, then went on to play Sam Rappaport on ONE LIFE TO LIVE and Brian Wheatley on AS THE WORLD TURNS. More recently, the actor has appeared on BLUE BLOODS, ELEMENTARY, LAW & ORDER and FRASIER.

The actor just completed writing a book, Running Naked, and is in post-production on a short film he wrote and produced called The Long Walk Home.

To view the livestream interview, click here.