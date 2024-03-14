Join DAYS OF OUR LIVES Alum Tina Andrews In THE LOCHER ROOM

Tina Andrews, the original Valerie Grant on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Friday, March 15th at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST in honor of Women’s History Month.

Andrews is also an author, playwright, and multimedia visual artist who is currently the book writer for the new musical I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical coming to the West End in London. After attending New York University where she majored in theater, she appeared as an actress in over 100 film and television roles, including that of Kunta Kinte’s girlfriend Aurelia in the acclaimed miniseries Roots, which led to an incredible relationship with her literary mentor, author Alex Haley. Together they collaborated on the PBS miniseries Alex Haley’s Great Men of African Descent. It led to Tina selling her first script to Colombia Pictures. To view the livestream interview, click here.