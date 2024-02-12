Join Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) In THE LOCHER ROOM

Spend Valentine’s Day with Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH; ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN), who will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Wednesday, February 14 at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST.

In addition to talking about his work on GH, the cast of which he joined in 2021, and reminiscing about his time in AMC’s Pine Valley (1998-2002; 2003-11), Mathison will discuss his health (he’s been cancer-free for four years), his work on Hallmark and his varied appearances on prime-time. To participate in the livestream event, click here.