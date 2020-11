Jesse Metcalfe’s (Miguel, PASSIONS) time in the ballroom has come to an end. Metcalfe and his partner, Sharna Burgess, were the latest pair voted off the show. Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley, ANOTHER WORLD) was voted off last week, which leaves Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) as the only soap alum still competing for the mirrorball trophy.