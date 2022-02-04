Jensen Ackles’s Pilot Picked Up

The prequel to SUPERNATURAL, THE WINCHESTERS, has been picked up by The CW. The series will be narrated by Jensen Ackles (Dean; ex-Eric, DAYS), and executive produced by both Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles (ex-Rachel, ONE TREE HILL). It’s the first pilot order from their production company, Chaos Machine, since it struck an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV in 2020. It will center on the love story of his SUPERNATURAL character’s parents, Mary and John. Meanwhile, Ackles’s former TV brother Jared Padalecki, currently starring on and executive producing WALKER, will oversee its spin-off, WALKER: INDEPENDENCE.