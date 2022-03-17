James Patrick Stuart Back At GH!

James Patrick Stuart is back to work at GH, which means Valentin will soon be back in action. Stuart has been off camera while working on his new series. He tweeted, “After weeks of filming Disney’s new ‘The Villains of Valley View,’ blessed to be back on the ‘General Hospital’ stage this week. LOVE that place. Amazing and gracious people who achieve the impossible all day long. @finolahughes [Anna] @watroswatros [Nina] @NancyLeeGrahn [Alexis] @valentinifrank [executive producer]”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>