Alan Locher will welcome Jake Weary (ex-Luke, AS THE WORLD TURNS) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room, on Friday, October 1 at 3 p.m. ET. Weary, who is the son of Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva, GUIDING LIGHT), will discuss his daytime roots, his TNT series, ANIMAL KINGDOM, and more. To watch live, click here.