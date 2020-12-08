Jackée Harry Joins DAYS

Jackée Harry (ex-Lily, ANOTHER WORLD) is joining the cast of DAYS, the actress announced this morning on the TODAY show. “I am going to be joining the cast of [a] big, big soap opera on NBC, DAYS OF OUR LIVES,” she revealed. Of her new role, she teases, “She’s fabulous. You know I play the fabulous woman you know that…. It’s a brand-new storyline with African Americans. And they’ve been at the forefront of hiring minorities; they have a lot of diversity on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. I don’t want to give away the storyline but I have a daughter and, you know, ain’t nothing but trouble in River City. But I’m told I’ll be fabulous, you know, everything…. I started on ANOTHER WORLD…. That was my very first job on TV and I had two lines: ‘Who is it? Oh, it’s you.’ ”