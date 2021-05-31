It’s Delightful, It’s Delicious, It’s A Daisy! — Try Tribe’s CBD Brandy Daisy

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Like the Old Fashioned or the Manhattan, the Daisy is one of those long-standing drinks that has created its own cocktail category. Dating back to the 1800s, this sweet & sour mix has stood the test of time for good reason: it’s delicious! Even if you’re not planning to become a professional bartender, it’s well worth the effort to make this iconic cocktail at least one time.

For an extra dash of glam, we’re going to sneak a dropperful of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil into this drink. Since our high-quality CBD oil has traces of orange extract, we doubt it will clash with our Daisy’s delightful flavors.

CBD Daisy Recipe

Everyone has a different opinion on what the “standard” Daisy recipe should be. Although brandy is a classic choice, we’d recommend giving a few other spirits a try if this recipe doesn’t suit your style.

Along with brandy, gin is a traditional spirit used in Daisy cocktails. Just be sure to ditch the splash of rum if you’re in the mood to try a gin Daisy. Depending on your flavor preferences, you may also want to take out the orange curaçao and add a little grenadine and simple syrup.

Speaking of simple syrup, some bartenders say this ingredient is a core component in a standard Daisy cocktail. Although we didn’t include it in our Daisy rendition, please add this ingredient if you feel your drink is a touch tart.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz brandy

¼ oz rum

¾ oz dry curaçao

¾ oz lemon juice

~ 1 ounce soda water

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lemon twist

Directions

Pour brandy, rum, dry curaçao, lemon juice, and Tribe CBD oil into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled cocktail glass

Top with soda water

Garnish with a lemon twist

Since the Daisy refers to a class of cocktails, there are countless variations on the books. However, one Daisy rendition stands apart from the competition. Indeed, this Daisy derivative has proven so popular it’s more likely you’ve heard of it than the traditional Daisy.

Could you guess which cocktail we’re talking about? If not, here’s a hint: Jimmy Buffett! That’s right; the Margarita is considered a “Daisy cocktail.” In fact, if you know a little Spanish, you may already know the word “margarita” translates to “daisy.”

If you’d like to learn more about how to make this fab cocktail at home, please don’t forget to check out our previous guide to creating a CBD-infused Margarita!

