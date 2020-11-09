Inga Cadranel Off GH

Inga Cadranel, who has recurred as Willow’s mother, Harmony, since February 2019, will not be reprising the role. She explained on Twitter, “I absolutely treasured my time on @GeneralHospital. The most wonderful ppl, I am so grateful. I’m in Toronto filming and with quarantine [coronavirus-related safety precautions involving travel] timing didn’t work. Thank you fans of #GeneralHospital for making me feel welcome.” She added, “You never know what the future may bring.”