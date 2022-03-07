Indie Series Awards Hosts Announced

Patrika Darbo (Nancy, DAYS) and Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivenne, B&B) will host the 12th Annual Indie Series Awards. “I am thrilled to be hosting the wonderful ISAs once again and this time with my dear friend, Anna Maria Horsford,” Darbo said in a statement. “Hell hath no fury like two seasoned old dolls!” . The ISAs celebrate the best in independently produced scripted entertainment created for the Web. In total, 49 series from around the world are nominated in 34 categories. The ceremony will be held at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA on Thursday, April 7 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.