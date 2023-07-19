As a guest on Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, Zuleyka Silver offered her insight into Audra’s surprise tryst with Kyle.

Soap Opera Digest: What is your take on [the hookup]? Do you think sleeping with him was a strategic move or an honest instance of attraction?

Zuleyka Silver: I think it’s both, you know? [I] don’t even really know; they keep a lot from us, as they should, right? I think it’s both. I think Audra needs some action! She hasn’t got action in a long time and Kyle was already checking her out and giving her the eyes at the gala. I was surprised [by their tryst], because we get notified when we are going to have a sex scene; the wardrobe department lets us know. So we had a group text, and I didn’t have Michael’s [Mealor, Kyle] number, so I assumed that the other number [on the text thread] was someone else from wardrobe that just needed to be in the loop. They were like, “Oh, you’re going to have a sex scene,” and I was thinking, “Oh, it’s going to be Tucker, Trevor St. John, or Sean [Dominic, Nate] or something.” I said, “By the way, who’s this other number, just so I can save it?” [When I found out it was Mealor], I was like, “Oh, my God!” Because we only had that one scene. I was like, “I wonder how they’re gonna connect that it’s going to lead to that?” I think we were both really surprised, because we had only had that one interaction before…. I think she is really attracted to him and it’s fun, but I think if Kyle wasn’t who he was, would you even look at him? I don’t know!

Digest: Tell us what it’s been like kind of fast-tracking the working relationship with Michael.

Silver: I knew this was going to be a more intense sex scene, like a real one, [compared to] the little taste I had with Trevor. He told me that he’s done a ton of them and his character was kind of like a bad boy and stuff before, so I was like, “Okay, so he’s, like, professional at these sex scenes and I’m — not!” He saw that I was, like, a bit nervous and stuff so he helped calm me. He was also very professional and respectful and sweet and kind, and yeah, I was pretty nervous, but then, after doing it a couple times, I was like, “Oh, I’m a pro at this now [laughs]!” But he’s great. I think it really helps when you have a partner who understands that you’re not a pro at sex scenes, and does everything they can to make you feel comfortable on set and stuff. He was really protective and really kind and I love [the Kyle/Audra] dynamic. I feel like they’re such opposites.

Digest: Would you welcome getting into a true triangle with [Kyle and Summer] and having Allison Lanier [Summer] as a fictional rival?

Silver: Yeah! I think that’s fun. I love it when people talk about it on Twitter and social media and all that. Whether it’s good or bad, I welcome it! I’m like, “Look at you, being so invested in this! I love it!”