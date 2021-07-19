ICYMI Y&R's Sean Carrigan Guests On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Sean Carrigan (Stitch, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that when working as a bouncer at The China Club in New York, he almost didn’t let Jay-Z into the VIP section because he didn’t believe it was really him, 2) that he turned his attention to stand-up comedy for a time in part because he was stung by bad reviews to the movie he made after winning the 2004 reality show NEXT ACTION STAR, and 3) how his first gig after arriving in Los Angeles was an under-five role as a cop — on Y&R!

