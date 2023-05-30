ICYMI Y&R’s Linden Ashby Guests On Digest’s Podcast

On the latest Dishing With Digest, Linden Ashby (Cameron, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that he began his daytime career on GUIDING LIGHT in scenes with Krista Tesreau’s Mindy — and named his motorcycle Mindy with the money he made, 2) the career advice he gave to Luke Perry, who was worried he was going to get fired as 90210’s Dylan, and 3) the Genoa City star that freaked out upon recognizing him from his role in Mortal Kombat.