On the latest Dishing with Digest, Walt Willey (ex-Jack, ALL MY CHILDREN) shared some interesting facts, including 1) what prompted him to move to New York City at the age of 30 to try his hand at an acting career, 2) the medical challenge he faced while on location with ANOTHER WORLD in 1986, and 3) his memories of playing TV dad to Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, AMC).