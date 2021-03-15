In the latest Dishing With Digest, GH’s Roger Howarth shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he met his children’s godfather, Jesse L. Martin (THE FLASH), on the set of his first soap gig as GUIDING LIGHT’s Jory, 2) why he had a hard time handling the surprise success of his ONE LIFE TO LIVE character, Todd, and 3) the surprising offer he made to Oliver Hudson when they were filming DAWSON’S CREEK and more.

