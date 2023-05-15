ICYMI Michael Corbett Guests On Digest’s Podcast

On the latest Dishing With Digest, Michael Corbett (ex-David, Y&R et al) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the Tony Award-winner who inspired him to become an actor, 2) his memories of working with Jane Krakowski (30 ROCK, UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT) at the beginning of her career and 3) how he discovered — and became the executive producer — for clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry (E!’s HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM WITH TYLER HENRY, Netflix’s LIFE AFTER DEATH).