ICYMI McKenzie Westmore Guests On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan, PASSIONS; ex-Riley, ALL MY CHILDREN) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how Robert DeNiro hand-picked her to play his daughter in Raging Bull, 2) the secret she was keeping from PASSIONS producers when she went to Paris to film her first scenes for the show, and 3) why she was unhappy with the way PASSIONS ended Sheridan’s storyline.

