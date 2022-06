On the latest Dishing With Digest, Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how she came to the decision to exit the show, 2) how her relationship with Deidre Hall (Marlena), who she idolized as a viewer before joining DAYS, evolved over her years in Salem, and 3) how her relationship with her husband has changed since they welcomed daughter, Willett, 1.