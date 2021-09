On the latest Dishing With Digest, GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how she spent her first night as a New Yorker hitting the town with Rena Sofer (Quinn, B&B) and Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN), 2) how she really felt about GH bringing back the original Carly, Sarah Brown, to play Claudia; and 3) that her “trust issues” resulted in Ingo Rademacher (Jax) being injured during a love scene.