On the latest Dishing With Digest, Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr, ONE LIFE TO LIVE; ex-Kiki/Starr, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the life-changing acting advice she got from Erika Slezak (ex-Viki, OLTL), 2) what it was like to shoot her first on-screen love scene opposite her then-real-life boyfriend, and 3) that she recently auditioned for the Summer recast on Y&R.