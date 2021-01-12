ICYMI Kevin Spirtas Guests On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Kevin Spirtas (ex-Craig, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he impressed DAYS execs during what was originally supposed to be a three-day Salem run, 2) the inspiration he took from working with Hugh Jackman on the Brodway musical The Boy From Oz, and 3), how a chance run-in with the late Michael Slade, a former DAYS scribe, led to the creation of his multi-Daytime Emmy Award-winning digital series AFTER FOREVER.