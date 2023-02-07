You have played Brooke since the very first episode of B&B in 1987. How would you say she has evolved in 35 years? “So much of her life has been wrapped around Ridge, so I’m hoping that maybe she can find some new ways to branch out and rediscover herself. She has started down that path. I hope she sticks to it.”

What three words best describe Brooke? “Loving. She is very loving. Tenacious, because when she really wants something, she goes after it. Smart. Sometimes I have to remind people that she is smart because sometimes people say Brooke doesn’t do anything.”

Do you have a signature storyline? “Gosh, those days where she and Stephanie would be battling, I loved that. I loved when Brooke took over the company the first time because she created BeLieF and the Forresters were not giving her credit. She took over the company because she created a formula that made millions of dollars and they just weren’t being fair, so with her lawyer, she managed to work it out. I loved those scenes. She was wearing that powerful red outfit and she really took control. She was like, ‘I deserve this,’ and said, ‘This is what I’m going to get,’ and she stuck to it.”

Would you ever like to revisit Brooke’s chemist background? “Sure, why not? I’d love to see her get back into the lab and create something amazing.”

Besides that, what else would you say Brooke is good at? “She’s very good when it comes to business. She created a lot of things when she was a chemist. Then, she entered the fashion world and developed her own fashion lines, and I wonder why she is not doing anything like that now. There are things I’d like to see with Brooke. I’d like to see her more career-driven. Maybe she is getting to that point.”

The Logan sisters have been an integral part of the show since its inception. How is it playing that dynamic? “I love the sisters! We’ve been the ‘Logan Girls’ since day one. It all started in the house in the Valley when Katie was looking at her pimples in the mirror [laughs]. They’ve always been there for each other. Yes, they’ve been through their share of stuff but they have also forgiven each other, especially with the whole Katie and Bill situation. But still, I think they will always be loving sisters, and nothing can come between them.”

What is the closest thing you and your character have in common? “Well, we both love our families very much. We are very protective of our children. We always try to remain positive, even though Brooke is struggling at times. She is, for the most part, very positive and so am I.”

What are your thoughts about Brooke’s newfound independence and finally focusing on herself? “I do like that Brooke is coming into her own. She is finally realizing, ‘What am I doing? Why am I wasting all this time? What’s going on?’ And she has to think about herself at some point. Otherwise, she just gets dragged along in this same old destructive cycle. She realized that and stood up for herself and said, ‘This is about me now.’ I remember reading that script and thinking, ‘This is really mature.’ It was great that it was written that way. She wasn’t trying to get back at Ridge or stick it to him. Brooke realized what she was doing and she was not going to do that anymore. She stood up and said, ‘This is how it is.’ It was like the lightbulb went off in her head — finally — and it turned on brightly. She very clearly explained to Ridge, ‘This is how I feel. This is what you’re doing. This is what we should do, and that’s the way it is.’ I really liked it. I love that she was understanding the whole thing and the way she handled herself and the situation.”

Besides Ridge, who would you say Brooke is closest to in the Forrester family? “Eric. They have always been close. I feel that neither of them took anything personally. They were always there for each other. They were always very supportive and understanding, and I just thought that was a very healthy relationship. They were always very good friends and they could talk to each other about anything, and I think that’s been there ever since they met.”

When Brooke has downtime, what does she do to relax? “I think she takes a nice, hot bath and drinks champagne — nonalcoholic, of course. Can’t you just see it?”

What is something Brooke has not done yet but you’d love to see her do? “Oh, gosh. What has she not done? She’s done a lot of things. Maybe start a new company?”

Is there a story you’d like to revisit and maybe play it in a different way? “I always wonder why lately it seems like her stepkids, Steffy and Thomas, are strangers. I wish we could show more of the history there. Brooke was very much a mother figure to them when Taylor wasn’t here. So, I would think they would have some kind of relationship, whether they’re getting along or whether they are fighting or whatever. But there is all that history involved and I think you can feel that they have been in each other’s lives forever. I feel there is so much more that can be done there. I do hope it goes in that direction.”

Besides her sisters, does Brooke have a best friend? “Well, it’s funny because she and Taylor are starting to see things very similarly, and I think it’s great. Brooke does need a friend. Ridge has always been a friend to her but I think it’s time she needs somebody else to be a good friend and help her look at things differently — and who better than having it be your adversary, someone you’ve been fighting for years and years and years [laughs]? I definitely think they’ve come to a point where they are thinking the same way at the same time, which is great.”

What do you like most about Brooke’s house? “I love how it just feels familiar and comfortable, and I like the fact that it hasn’t changed much over the years. It really reminds me of the kids growing up there. It’s home.”

Brooke has had a number of lovers over the years. Is there one that got away that she’d like to take a second chance with? “Gosh, that is a hard one. There has always been so much involved with the men in her life and you have to think, ‘Do you want to go back to it?’ Right now, Brooke is in an ‘everything fresh’ mode and she doesn’t want to look back. She wants to go forward but who knows? Maybe she could rekindle something with a past flame, but it has to be on new terms.”

Well, Deacon is still pining for a future with Brooke. “Yes, I know! If things were different, maybe there could be a possibility there but it’s just too complicated at the moment. For now, it’s not about finding someone else. It’s about finding herself.”

What did you think of the 35th anniversary episode when Brooke revisited her great loves? “I loved it! I was so excited, and it was so great to work again with Winsor [Harmon, ex-Thorne] and Jack [Wagner, ex-Nick]…. Those were fun days. I loved looking back on all of that, and I think the show turned out beautifully. I was very honored.”

What would you say is Brooke’s greatest strength and greatest weakness? “I think her greatest strength is that she has a huge heart and at the same time, her greatest weakness is that she has a huge heart [laughs]!”