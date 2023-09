On the latest Dishing with Digest, Kassie DePaiva (Blair, GH) shared some interesting tales, including 1) the poignant origin of her friendship with Jane Elliot (Tracy), 2) what her backstage reunion with Roger Howarth (Austin; ex-ONE LIFE TO LIVE) was like, and 3) why she mistakenly thought Michael E. Knight (Martin) was making fun of her when they rehearsed their scenes.