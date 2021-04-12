In the latest Dishing With Digest, GH alum Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the words of reassurance Anthony Geary (ex-Luke) gave him that helped him through his GH audition process, 2) why he proposed to wife Lisa Vultaggio (ex-Hannah) before they ever really dated and 3) how sharing a daytime background helped forge his success on NASHVILLE with Hayden Panettiere (ex-Sarah, ONE LIFE TO LIVE; ex-Lizzie, GUIDING LIGHT).

